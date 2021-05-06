JJ Abrams … The great savior that DC was waiting for?

After being involved in several hits in the history of cinema, JJ Abrams, would knock on Warner’s door to save the film world of DC.

The DC Extended Universe it has suffered many difficulties. Some, because of competition (Marvel), but others by their managers (producers, directors, executives). This has caused the company to look for a savior.

As well as Kevin Feige arrived at Marvel Cinematic Universe, or Jon favreu got involved in the scheme of Star warsAnother great figure of the seventh art would come to help such a publisher, who seems to succumb to his peers.

This is why Warner decided to give free rein to JJ Abrams so you can drive many of your future projects.

As explained The Hollywood Reporter, the developer will seek to leave the largest possible footprint on the franchise. This, not only would be for his love of art, but he would have signed a 500 million dollar agreement with Warner Media in September 2019.

Thus the things, the director is already related to several of the next titles of the company, among which stand out projects of the films of Zatanna, Justice League Dark or Superman.

However, it is known that Abrams will not direct the latter, as was thought at some point, as the study insists on finding an African-American director.

On the other hand, the employer is expected to take care of the series of Constantine, which will be broadcast in HBO Max, platform with which the publisher has an agreement.

The brand’s intentions are clear. They will seek that the aforementioned filmmaker creates a connecting thread between the next installments of the firm and a shared universe is generated, which would further close the possibility that the Snyderverse see the light again.

Could it be that JJ Abrams is the master play that DC needed?