JJ Abrams’ Superman would not be connected to Robert Pattinson’s Batman – Tomatazos

Warner Bros. continues with its plans regarding DC Films but from time to time surprises fans with decisions that are not entirely pleasant. News broke several weeks ago that the studio is developing a new Superman movie with another actor and with JJ Abrams as director. New information maintains that the following Man of Steel will have no relation to the Batman played by Robert Pattinson. The path of DC superheroes on the big screen is still confusing.

Henry Cavill was Superman in the DC Extended Universe for several years, however, it seems that Warner Bros. is desperate to turn the page with him and is already in search of his new Kryptonian, rumors emphasize a black actor. The confusing thing is that the character played by Henry cavill it hasn’t even had a proper closure. It is clear that Warner wants to do the same as Marvel Studios with Captain America, pass the mantle, however, the Clark Kent of the DCEU did not even have a goodbye or a happy ending, so the panorama does not completely convince the fans.

According to the Geekosity portal, Superman’s reboot will have nothing to do with The Batman, that is, the characters will not inhabit the same universe. Rumors mention that the Superman of JJ Abrams It will be part of what is known as Elseworlds, and that its protagonist would be an African-American version of Clark Kent, not Val-Zod as his continues to think in other corners. The batman of Pattinson he would meet a different Superman than what Abrams you are planning for your project. What is the meaning of all these productions at Warner? It is clear that the DCEU thread has nothing to do here.

The batman is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 and the last few months have been exciting for its fans. After a long hiatus in filming caused by the global health crisis, filming resumed in the fall (with the necessary protocols to take care of the crew) and we had some footage from the set to make up for the wait. With filming now complete, it’s only a matter of time before the final product hits the billboard and receives approval (or not) from viewers. Can it measure up to or above the best Batman film adaptations?

The batman has an absolutely spectacular cast, promising a great adventure when it hits theaters on March 4, 2022. In addition to Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne / Batman), in the cast we can find Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Colin Farrell (The Penguin) and many more. Warner Bros. has high expectations for this film and if everything goes as planned it might get some nominations during awards season.

Warner Bros. footsteps into the DC Extended Universe have been complicated, confusing, and occasionally erratic, but fans don’t lose hope that the studio will bring more and better adaptations of their favorite characters in the future. The plans for the saga are many and among them stand out productions such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, Shazam 2 and The Suicide Squad; the latter is the closest to the premiere, with a launch scheduled for August 6. It seems that James Gunn is about to restore his honor to the famous villains and antiheroes of DC.

