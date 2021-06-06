JJ Abrams’ Superman won’t be connected to the Batman

Superman and Batman will be rebooted by Warner Bros, but it looks like the next Man of Steel movie won’t be connected to Robert Pattinson’s version.

Superman and Batman will reboot in the next few years. In 2022, Matt Reeves’ The Batman (War for the Planet of the Apes) starring Robert Pattinson will hit theaters, while JJ Abrams is producing a new Man of Steel film featuring a black Clark Kent. , based on a script by Marvel Comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Both projects will take place outside the continuity of the DCEU main line, and are not expected to cross.

Recently, Giant Freakin Robot shared that Pattinson’s Dark Knight will supposedly meet Superman somewhere in the Batman universe, confirming that it will not be the Henry Cavill iteration. Geekosity has now followed up on this previously released information and says that the Superman Pattinson will team up with is “unlikely” to be Abrams’ version. The outlet claims that the new Man of Steel movie is comparable to an Elseworlds project and is set on its own Earth, separate from the main DCEU (Earth-1) and Batman’s world (Earth-2).

That fits in with what we’ve already heard about the Abrams and Coates project, as instead of using another black Kryptonian hero from the comics, like Val-Zod or Calvin Ellis, it seems like it will simply reimagine Clark as a person of color. Something like the JOKER movie that Joaquin Phoenix starred in. It’s worth noting that Val-Zod hails from Earth-2 in the comics, so maybe there’s a slim chance that he’s the one that appears in Matt Reeves’ universe. But that’s just speculation at this point.

With two separate Supermen about to be introduced, it seems like there will be no place for Henry Cavill to return at some point. It’s still a possibility though, and Dwayne Johnson is said to want to bring him back for the Black Adam franchise. Which means that we may be about to have three different incarnations of the man of steel in the movies in no time.

Batman will hit theaters in March 2022, while the Superman reboot could finally begin when he chooses his lead. We hope that in the next DC Fandome, they start giving official announcements and we have more news about it.