JJ Abrams (‘Lisey’s Story’): “There are people who take fiction very seriously”

Stephen King novels remain an inexhaustible source of adaptations, and television and payment platforms have proven to be a good window for these to reach the public. The one that does it now is ‘Lisey’s Story’, eight-episode production for AppleTV that has a team like we had rarely seen for a series framed between fantasy and horror: produced by JJ Abrams, directed by Pablo Larraín and adapting his own novel, written by King himself, something that the author had not done since 2002.

Abrams thus returns to the universe of Stephen King (He was a producer on ‘Castle Rock’), of whom he considers himself a huge fan since he read ‘The Threshold of Night’ while in high school. Making clear King’s talents as a storyteller, who likes his way of building “sometimes terror, sometimes fantasy, other science fiction and other drama, pure drama.” In this story, we will meet Lisey, the widow of a writer who must face a fan obsessed with the universe created by her husband, while having to fight against the clock to save her sister, who is in a state of catatonia , immersed in a world that only Lisey and her memories will be able to get out of her.

In line with that argument, it was inevitable to ask JJ Abrams about Stephen King’s fandoms, and how aware he is that the demand that these can ask of him compared to the fans of ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Star Trek’, something of which he manages to get away by affirming that: “There is a type of story that attracts a very passionate type of fandom”. To finish sentencing: “And that can be wonderful or terrifying”. In line with that, and as a direct invitation to see the series from its premiere, he assures that “There are people who take fiction very seriously. And that’s a lot of what ‘Lisey’s Story’ is about”.

If the trio formed by the names of Abrams-Larraín-King were not enough, in the cast we can see Stars such as Julianne Moore, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Clive Owen, Dane DeHaan and Ron Cephas Jones.

These last two are the ones who play Jim Dooley and Professor Dashiel. The first is the great and disturbing antagonist of ‘Lisey’s Story’, who is totally flattered by verbalizing that I’d be delighted to be a part of Stephen King’s villain universe. Also, the actor is delighted to have been in this project: “There are really cool people involved, so I’m happy to be a part of this team.”. And he wants to make it clear that: “Working with Pablo is amazing”.

For his part, Cephas Jones remarks “the fact that Stephen King is involved and that he wrote all the episodes” as one of the key aspects of the series. The actor, winner of two Emmys for his role as William Hill in ‘This Is Us’, hopes to work with Pablo Larraín again after this experience, ensuring that in this first approach to a character in a series of pure genre, “I try to find something inside me that is part of the character”, making it clear that the first reference in which he sets to create a character, is looking inside.

‘Lisey’s Story’ premieres on Apple TV + June 4.