JJ Abrams has no interest in directing a DC movie

Director JJ Abrams is right now directly associated with Warner. The agreement signed between his company Bad Robot Productions and Warner links him for multiple projects, and among them there are several from the DC universe. Above all, it is associated with that Dark Justice League project, but also in recent months we have learned that he is a producer in the new superman movie. A movie that will bring the first Superman played by an actor of color. However, it has already been made clear that Abrams will not direct the film.

In a new interview, Abrams has spoken about the idea of ​​directing some future DC movie, and curiously, the filmmaker shows little interest, at least in directing a DC movie.

Speaking in an interview about the series “Lisey’s Story” in which Abrams serves as a producer, he has been asked what he is excited about tackling DC projects. Abrams goes around the bush a bit talking about the difficult balance of approaching a franchise when it has great love from fans.

Well, I will say that the opportunity to work in any pre-existing franchise is definitely double-edged weapon. And while I am incredibly grateful and proud to have participated in the projects, of course all I see is what could have been and what we could have done. The importance it has, as temporary custodians of any idea, whether prior to us or not, is not lost on me. I mean, I think that even with an original idea, somehow I still don’t fully understand where that creative drive comes from and how the experience of writing something is really yours.

Abrams added that getting to work with well-loved pre-existing material is an honor, but he also talked about how in the end, it’s all about telling a great story:

I believe that being the temporary custodian of a project, for as long as you have it, is not a small honor or responsibility or obligation. It surprises me, of course, but you have to get the job done. I think that if you stay in a state of amazement at what you are doing, it is difficult for you to get anything done.

Shortly after, he adds that, for example, the jobs he’s involved in right now as a writer are about completely original ideas. Likewise, it affects the idea that if you direct something in the future, you want it to be something new.

I feel that as someone who started writing on television and telling original stories in film and on television, it is something that I really miss. The few things I’m working on right now, as a writer, are original ideas. I feel like, as a director, I would love for my next projects to were things that did not necessarily exist before me.

Via information | Collider