JJ Abrams’ first attempt at making Superman was insane

Warner Bros has struck a deal with JJ Abrams for him to reboot Superman, but a few years ago he raised a puzzling story.

It seems that Henry cavill will not play again Superman never again, that’s why there are already plans to make a movie of the famous character of Dc comics that has nothing to do with the version of League of Justice. For this they have relied on JJ Abrams, who is currently one of the highest-rated screenwriters, directors, and producers in Hollywood.

This was the story that JJ Abrams prepared years ago.

In 2002, JJ Abrams did not have the prestige he has today, even so he wrote a script about Superman, although it is a project that never went ahead and we also imagine that it will have nothing to do with the movie they will make next.

The leaked July 26, 2002 script begins with the arrival of Ty-Zor, a handsome Kryptonian in body armor and “some kind of ninja cape.” He attacks Gotham City, flying over skyscrapers with his super breath. Superman appears quite battered and with his suit destroyed to continue the fight.

This action sequence stops abruptly to make way for a flashback. Since that fight is the climax of the film and we will see what happened to get to that situation.

The first flashback takes place 29 years ago, on a Krypton facing a civil war between Jor-El and his evil brother, Kata-Zor. Jor-El and his wife Lara-El anticipate Kata-Zor’s arrival, sending their baby Kal-El to Earth in a transport capsule. Since the future Superman is not heading to our planet due to the impending explosion of Krypton. Instead, the baby fulfills a vague prophecy and his father is doing what he knows he is destined to do. JJ Abrams describes the direction here as “the classic style of a wartime documentary,” indicating that he was thinking in these terms years before Cloverfield.

As Kata-Zor and her son Ty-Zor conquer Krypton, Kal-El arrives in Kansas. Graciously farming couple Jonathan and Martha Kent adopt the baby and name him Clark. Initially, in the discovery of Clark’s powers there is a lot of humor. However, the tone changes as other flashbacks show that Clark’s powers have turned him, at age six, into an “introverted, self-aware, and overly self-controlled person.” Lana Lang bluntly calls him “the weirdest kid in class.”

Clark does not grow up with the vocation to be a hero.

One scene shows him saving Martha from a drunken attacker. The confrontation begins as a joke, but quickly becomes unsettling when Clark viciously beats the man. At the age of 14, he discovers the typical superhero costume and that is when his parents reveal the truth about his past.

Clark, of college age, is an isolated loner. You are pressured to attend a frat party in the weeks leading up to graduation. At that party he meets a teenage Lois Lane, the most beautiful girl he has ever seen. She is visiting college with a friend and is also uncomfortable at the party. Lois tells Clark that she is determined to become a journalist for the Daily Planet.

Lois is approached by a drunk frat boy. Clark is frozen, terrified after years of isolation and uncertainty. However, Lois uses Krav Maga to get rid of the assailant. Clark, is shocked by the young woman and decides to become a journalist.

Years later, we see Clark as a reporter, but he’s not Superman yet, he joins the Daily Planet and meets Lois again. Lois is obsessed with exposing Dr. Lex Luthor, described as a “50-year-old man with a severe face and very short hair.” This Luthor is a CIA agent who stubbornly investigates UFO phenomena. Shortly after meeting Lois, Clark is forced to don his Superman costume for the first time and rescue her and the President after Air Force One’s engines fail.

Superman suffers an anxiety attack after saving the day.

He returns home in a panic and takes off his suit. Back in Kansas, Jonathan Kent hears the news of his son’s public debut and quickly suffers a fatal heart attack. At the same time, more tragedy is brewing on Krypton, as Ty-Zor kills Lara-El and, consumed by grief, Jor-El commits suicide. The villain Kata-Zor looks at the images of Superman’s Earth and sends Ty-Zor and three other Kryptonians described as possessing “ninja” abilities to invade Earth.

The story progresses little by little towards its climax, as we reach the opening scene. Superman, still a rookie, dies after Ty-Zor’s ally Lex Luthor exposes him to kryptonite.

Somewhere white and misty, Superman meets Jor-El. His father explains to him that being a prince he was destined to be sent away, raised in another world and faced with a challenge. If it is prosperous, its destiny is to return to Krypton and free its people from civil war. Jor-El calls Superman “the Savior.”

Superman’s wounds are magically healed and Lois’ journalistic skills allow them to uncover the secrets of kryptonite. Meanwhile, Luthor has taken over the White House and declared himself president. Superman incites evil Kryptonians to follow him to the Rajsevak crater in Greenland, described by Abrams as “the ultimate boxing ring.”

During the confrontation, fighter jets arrive that release projectiles with Kryptonite. Superman defeats Ty-Zor in battle just as half a dozen missiles kill the villain disintegrating him.

But this is when things get the craziest.

As Superman and Lois have their last touching moment on the roof of the Daily Planet, Luthor suddenly appears. He talks histrionically about his charade. Since he impersonated what he despises most in the universe: Humans.

Another Kryptonian group came to Earth years before Superman as a baby. Which means that Luthor is originally from that planet and can fly, has super strength and other powers, so they start a new epic martial arts battle in the sky. Lois manages to finish off Luthor with kryptonite, but almost dies. Luckily Superman saves her before falling to the ground. Luthor, now powerless, is arrested.

Finally, Jimmy Olsen reads a letter from Clark, saying that he will return to Kansas to help his mother, after Jonathan’s death. At the farm, Clark picks up the crop and says goodbye to Martha before taking off.

This was going to be the start of a franchise, so the sequel might be in Krypton.