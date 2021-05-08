JJ Abrams does not contemplate replacing Henry Cavill as Superman

JJ Abrams’ Superman movie would follow the example of the Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix

With the announced Superman movie directed by JJ Abrams, many fans are wondering if this means the end of Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel.

The way in which Warner Bros has managed its properties of DC Comics characters during the last decade has been somewhat chaotic, and without a clear strategy to be able to compete with other rivals such as Marvel Studios. The studio has stumbled from one approach to another, unable to establish a unified tone or creative direction – something that doesn’t look like it’s going to change at any point in the near future.

Henry Cavill was cast as Superman more than ten years ago, with Man of Steel designed as the start of an expanding shared Cinematic Universe that would theoretically compete with Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eleven films were announced on the same day in October 2014, but almost seven years later, only six of them have made it to the big screen.

Meanwhile, dozens of projects were promoted and later dropped, including Gotham City Sirens, Lobo, Nightwing, Cyborg, Harley Quinn and the Joker, Green Lantern Corps and many more, while Joker who had a different approach telling an independent story to the DCEU managed to become the highest grossing of all. The R-rated film also found many awards, including Oscars for best actor and best soundtrack, which was painfully ironic when WB didn’t even want to make the film at first.

JJ Abrams’ announced project pissed off fans

The latest move to piss off fans by the studios has been the announcement that JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates are rebooting Superman, leaving Henry Cavill’s Kryptonian on the back burner despite extending his contract last year. even though he hasn’t dressed as the man of steel since 2017 which was when the new footage of Joss Whedon’s Justice League ended.

However, everything indicates that the new JJ Abrams movie will exist independently of the rest of the DC Films list doing something similar to Joker, which means that the door remains open for Cavill to return and that this new Superman will not replace him. That being said, there has been so much confusion surrounding the company’s plans for its superhero roster that there is no definitive way to get out of the picture at least for now. Perhaps the next edition of the DC Fandome will shed some light.