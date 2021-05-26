JJ Abrams criticizes lack of plan in Star Wars sequel trilogy

The Star Wars sequel trilogy It didn’t turn out as many fans expected. It is true that it started with some force, but the two sequel films felt very “unique” in themselves. Too disconnected (and even contradictory depending on what moment), and that was noticed by the public. Thus, although very blockbuster and successful, the criticism was not so positive from all the fans. Many of those criticisms rained down on the director JJ Abrams, which was responsible for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and the last, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

We know that Abrams had to join the last hurry and running, to force him and start working on a project that was practically in its infancy. Or rather, the proposal that Colin Trevorrow made for the film, under the subtitle “Duel of the Fates”, was far from what Lucasfilm wanted, discarding it completely to do something different against the clock.

In a recent interview with Collider promoting the Bu-Ray 4K UHD release of “Super 8,” Abrams was asked if they should have had a plan for the Star Wars trilogy beforehand. The filmmaker gave a mixed answer giving the pros and cons of both, but highlighted the importance of having the final destination in mind and well tied.

There are projects that I have worked on where we had some ideas but we had not worked on them enough, sometimes we had some ideas but then we were not allowed to do them as we wanted. I’ve been through all kinds of situations where you plan things in a certain way and all of a sudden you find yourself doing something that is 180 degrees different, and then sometimes it works really well and you feel like, ‘Wow that really turned out,’ and other Sometimes you think, ‘Oh my gosh I can’t believe this is where we are’, and sometimes when it’s not working it’s because it’s what you planned, and other times when it’s not working it’s because it’s not [tenías un plan]. I think what I have learned as a lesson a few times, and it is something that especially in this pandemic year of working with the writers [ha quedado claro], the lesson is that you have to plan things the best you can, and you always have to be able to respond to the unexpected. And the unexpected can come in all forms, and I think there is nothing more important than knowing where you are going.

Abrams also said that sometimes you have to deal with the discrepancy between what you planned and what the fans want, after what they saw.

You never really know, but I have learned, in some cases the hard way, that having a plan is the most critical, because otherwise you don’t know what you’re setting up. You don’t know what to emphasize. Because if you don’t know the inevitability of the story, you’re only as good as your last sequence or effect or joke or whatever, but you want to be leading to something that is inevitable.

It is interesting how he emphasizes the need to know what the end goal is to know what you have to enhance in the film.

