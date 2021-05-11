JJ Abrams could return to Star Trek

Share

Director JJ Abrams has already directed 2 Star Trek films and could now take on another to re-launch the franchise.

At the moment JJ Abrams He is one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, he took it upon himself to reboot Star trek, then did the same with Star wars and now it will bring to the cinema a new Superman. But in addition, he could direct a new film in the space franchise that is not going through its best cinematographic moment with multiple projects canceled, although the series are succeeding.

The producer Bad robot He currently has many projects underway as apart from Warner Bros. ‘Superman reboot, Paramount’s Mission Impossible 7 and 8, Zatanna’s live-action debut, and seven exclusive HBO Max shows including Justice League Dark and the spin -off from The Shining titled Overlook. Obviously JJ Abrams He will not be involved in all projects but he will supervise them in some way. So you will have to make extra time if you actually do a new Star Trek installment.

The director is famous for taking on multiple projects at the same time.

The film career of JJ Abrams It is very curious since he has only directed 6 films and if we review them, originality is not his strongest point. Since 5 belong to great sagas like the 2 of Star wars, 2 o’clock Star trek Y Mission Impossible, while Super 8 It could be a kind of tribute to the cinema of Steven Spielberg at Amblin in the 1980s.

However, as a producer his career is much more prolific and he will always be remembered for creating Lost, a series that had a great impact at the time. Other programs in which he has participated are Alias, What do we do with Brian?, Six degrees, Fringe (To the limit) or Almost Human. Almost all of them have a common denominator, since they start out as a great idea, but as the episodes and seasons go by, the originality is lost and they end with very disappointing endings.

