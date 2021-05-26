JJ Abrams confirms the realization of his next project with Warner

Neither Superman, nor a new universe for DC Comics in the cinema … This will be the next project of the renowned JJ Abrams in agreement with Warner Bros.

JJ Abrams is one of the most recognized producers in recent years. His work with him star trek reboot, in the latest trilogy of Star wars Y Mission Impossible: Fallout Y Super 8 they have made him someone wanted to take on big projects.

This is why he recently joined creatively Warner Bros. to work on great ideas for years to come. Among these, it is known that there are plans to restart much of the DC Extended Universe, beginning with Superman.

However, this is not the only reason why the studio sought out the filmmaker, but there are other proposals on the table. One of them sounds loud to be launched shortly and Abrams himself confirmed its realization.

Is about Portal, a film based on the homonymous video game, which will be developed under the seal of Bad robot, a production company owned by the aforementioned writer.

He, in conversations with the magazine IGN, revealed the reason for his interest in making such an adaptation.

“It has enormous potential for many reasons. One of which is due to the game’s limited narrative, as cleverly told as it is, the potential is huge. It’s going to be super fun, ”said the creative.

However, the desire to carry out this feature film is not new, but dates from 2013, when the beginning of the preparation for it was published. Still, this never materialized.

“In fact, we have a script being written for the Portal movie right now at [Warner Bros.] We’re very excited about the take and the tone, so it feels like that thing is finally on the rails, ”added the filmmaker.

Portal

The synopsis of the game according to Wikipedia is the following: The character, Chell, is challenged by an artificial intelligence called GLaDOS (Genetic Lifeform and Disk Operating System) to complete each puzzle in the Aperture Science Enrichment Center. Thus, you must use the weapon of portals, with the promise of receiving a cake when you complete all the puzzles.

There are not many details about the materialization of the tape yet.