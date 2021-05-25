JJ Abrams confirms that ‘Portal’ video game movie is still alive

News emerged in 2013 that director JJ Abrams intended to develop with Valve Corporation a film based on the popular first-person logic video game, ‘Portal’Since then, there have been no more movements on it, which is why many thought it was one of many projects that fell by the wayside.

However, during an interview with IGN this week, Abrams has confirmed that the project is still alive: “In fact, we have a script being written for the Portal movie now at Warner Bros. We are really excited about the shot and the launch, so it feels like that’s finally on the rails. “

At the moment there is no known scriptwriter linked to the project, although Abrams seems very optimistic about it. The filmmaker went on to say that the future film has “enormous potential for many reasons, one of which is due to the limited narrative of the game, really clever and with enormous potential. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

On the other hand and in related news, Abrams also confirmed that his production company Bad Robot is not currently working on a movie based on another Valve mega-hit, ‘Half-Life’. Here the director said: “The Half-Life thing, we are not actively involved at this time.”