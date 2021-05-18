JJ Abrams admits his Star Wars movies could have been better

It’s been a year and a half since we saw JJ Abrams’ most recent movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% the film was the final installment in the sequel trilogy that the director also began with Star Wars: Awakening. the force – 92%. However, although the director does not regret having put his grain of sand in one of the most iconic film franchises, he does believe that things could have been different and that is why he now seeks only to develop original ideas.

Don’t miss: Original Darth Vader helmet stolen from JJ Abrams

In an interview with Collider, JJ Abrams He talked about how Hollywood is now a place where we no longer seek to tell new versions of what inspires us, but to recreate everything we like for money. After spending years working on Star Wars and Star Trek, and now producing movies for DC, the director says he misses working on original projects and that will be the focus of his future as a director, so franchises are a thing of the past for him:

I know Hollywood was a place where people used to be inspired by something they saw or an old movie or a show or something and thought ‘oh, here’s my answer to that. Here’s my version of this. ‘ It has become a place where more often they see something and people get inspired and say ‘we’re going to do the exact same thing again’. I feel that as someone who started her career writing television or telling original stories in film and television that is something that I miss. The few things I’m working on right now as a writer are original ideas.

As you may recall, Abrams was one of the creators of Lost, one of the most famous television series of the last twenty years and that helped to give a certain level to that medium that had been relegated to sticoms, game shows, cartoons and melodramas. However, after his time in Star Wars, the response of fans to the sequels was very divided and since the premiere of Episodes VII, his work was criticized for being a copy of the original Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%.

None of those criticisms stopped him from even taking on the task of finishing the trilogy. And he doesn’t hold a grudge against his time and collaboration with Lucasfilm, either. What he does seem to admit is that he was dissatisfied with the films he made and that when he thinks about them he can only imagine what might have resulted: “Although I am very grateful to have been involved in these projects, of course, all I see are things could have been or what we could have done, “he said.

We recommend: Zack Snyder gives his opinion on the Superman reboot produced by JJ Abrams

This came to light in a conversation in which his role as producer of several DC projects was brought to the table, as his company, Bad Robot, has a deal with Warner and HBO Max to develop content based on the properties of that firm. of comics. The first to be announced was a Superman reboot that will be an African-American version of the character and that Abram will only produce.

Abrams, although he has nothing ready to direct yet, is the producer of several projects that are on the way such as that reboot or the movie of Justice League Dark and the Apple TV Plus series Lisey’s Story, which is based on a story by Stephen King. Meanwhile, Star Wars has continued more on television than on film with shows like The Mandalorian – 91%, which was the first live action series of the saga.

Continue reading: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, by JJ Abrams, what did the critics say at its premiere