Jiri Vesely snatches the place of the thirty-second finals from tennis player Yannick Hanfmann

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 07:30 CEST

Jiri vesely, Czech, number 72 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon in two hours and twenty minutes by 6-1, 7-5 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to german Yannick Hanfmann, number 99 of the ATP. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

During the match, Vesely managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 64% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and achieved 79% of the service points. As for the German tennis player, he never managed to break the serve, obtained a 65% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and managed to win 67% of the service points.

In the 30th final the Czech tennis player will face the winner of the match between the Hungarian Marton fucsovics and the italian player Jannik Sinner.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) occurs between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 players participate in the championship. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and the invited players.