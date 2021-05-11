Jiri Prochazka wants belt fight against Jan Blachowicz, but admits interest in facing former champion

Jiri Prochazka vs. Dominick Reyes | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Rising within UFC After knocking out two major light heavyweight names, Jiri Prochazka is on the list for a possible belt fight. Same with intentions to face the current champion, who faces Glover teixeira at UFC 266. The Czech admitted that he is not the rival of his dreams.

In an interview with RT Sport, the light heavyweight revealed that he would like to face the former champion and division legend Jon Jones.

“He is the king of the light completes. He would be the division’s biggest adversary for me, but he’s at heavyweights now. I don’t regret that, but I think that when he was in the light heavyweight he was the most dangerous for everyone ”, affirmed the Czech.

Besides that, Prochazka knows that, in the near future, a fight with Jon It is practically impossible, as the former division champion, since August last year, prepares for his debut in the heavyweight division, Jiri will seek to face the winner of the match between Blachowicz Y Teixeira, on UFC 266.

“I want to face the toughest fighters. The first was Volkan, Dominick was one of the most dominant light heavyweight opponents, I think. His style is unique and dangerous. The next one, now, is Blachowicz, whom I am observing at the moment ”, concluded.

Former champion of Rizin FF, Prochazka I only need two fights in the Octagon to reach the elite light heavyweight. With two victories by knockout, the Czech attracted attention in the organization and is currently in the second position in the ranking, behind Teixeira Y Blachowicz, who will face each other in September.

Absolute legend of the semi-completes, Jon jones dominated the division for about 10 years, Jon see no action since UFC 247, when he beat Dominick Kings and retained the belt, a fight that was his dismissal from the group. Last august, “Bones” he dropped the belt and began preparing for his heavyweight debut.