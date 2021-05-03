Jiri Prochazka speaks out on his brutal knockout of Dominick Reyes

Jiri Prochazka vs. Dominick Reyes | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1) knocked out Dominick Reyes (12-3) with a brutal elbow at UFC Las Vegas 25. The two fighters put up a great fight but it was the one born in the Czech Republic who He came away with the victory to enter the Top 5 of the light heavyweight and confirm himself as one of the fittest names in the division. Also taking into account that this was his twelfth victory in a row and that he has not lost since 2015.

Jiri Prochazka and his knockout of Dominick Reyes

The Czech gladiator did not have great words for this moment but rather joked with the hairstyle he wore during the fight stating that “That’s why I had that antenna, to capture those ideas” (via MMA Junkie):

It remains to be seen where Jiri Prochazka’s career is going in the coming months and years but it certainly looks like may be one of the division’s top fighters in the future. It’s unclear if he’s going to get a championship shot with this win, but no one would be too surprised if he did. He really just beat a former title challenger who is currently number three in the rankings.