Jiri Prochazka eager to fight again very soon

Jiri Prochazka, UFC light heavyweight contender, says that wants to go back to the octagon soon to continue his quest for the 205-pound belt.

Prochazka comes from knocking out Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir to start his UFC career. The native of the Czech Republic has looked absolutely phenomenal so far in the UFC and he may even could fight for the title in his next fight. But rather than sit back and wait for a title shot, it appears Prochazka hopes to be back in the cage soon so he can continue to solidify his UFC resume.

Through his social networks, “Denisa” told the UFC that he is ready to take action whenever.

Ready to jump (to the octagon). Whenever. Just tell me. ufc

Prochazka said in May that he was in talks with the UFC to be the reserve fighter for the main event of UFC 266 between UFC lightweight champion Jan Blachowicz and number 1 contender Glover Teixeira. However, you may want to go back to the cage and play a match rather than wait for the title shot.

Although there is a possibility that he will be used as a reserve fighter, it is also possible that he will not be able to fight that night. So, Going back to the Octagon and fighting someone like Aleksandar Rakic ​​might be the way to go.

“In the negotiations with the UFC about being the backup, if someone in the fight will be out. We contacted the UFC about this. We’ll see. I want to take that and I want to be that guy who will wait for that opportunity, ”Prochazka said at the time.

