Jiri Prochazka answers Jan Blachowicz’s challenge: “It will be an honor”

Jiri Prochazka | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Jan Blachowicz (28–8) will face Glover Teixeira (32–7) in defense of the World Semi-Heavyweight Championship on September 4 at UFC 266. Meanwhile the other fighters in the division are looking to position themselves as the next title challenger and seem to have two main names that could be given the opportunity: Aleksandar Rakić (14-2) and Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1). There are those who advance a future fight between both for the contention to the championship.

Jiri Prochazka answers Jan Blachowicz’s challenge

Probably that is what happens, that neither of them is positioned as a contender without a new fight, but recently the owner of the crown has shown interest in facing Jiri Prochazka, who has hesitated to respond (via Twitter):

– Hey, Jiri Prochazka. You against me in Cieszyn. Prince vs. Samurai. Sword against Katana. #LegendarioPoderPolaco.

– If you defend against Glover Teixeira it will be an honor for me.

Now it only remains to see what happens in Blachowicz vs. Teixeira as well as Prochazka and Rakic. There’s no question that the UFC’s middleweight division is really interesting right now. Without being able to compare anyone with him, the 205 pounds are trying to get ahead (and with enough success it seems) after the departure of Jon Jones (26-1).

Jan Blachowicz | Image: Getty Images