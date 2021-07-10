JingPad A1, the first commercial tablet with Linux | Technology

There are some tablets with Linux, but most are aimed at developers or students. JingPad A1 is intended for the mainstream market.

Linux It is the king of mobiles, servers and a good part of computers for public use. Now he also wants to conquer the commercial market for tablets.

JingPad A1 It is a tablet equipped with an ARM processor and a Linux distro called JingOS, focused on making things easier for users who have never used Linux.

It consists of an 11-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution (3,368 x 1728 pixels), with 266 dpi and a brightness of 350 nits. It exceeds 98% of the notebooks sold in 2020 in definition. And thanks to its small size, it can be easily carried. It only weighs 490 grams.

JingOS it is a linux operating system, so run Linux apps like Terminal, GIMP, programming apps, etc.

However it is also compatible with Android apps, so you can use all Google apps, from Gmail to Chrome, games, tools, etc.

And you can use his 4,096 pressure point stylus, to write or draw on the touch screen naturally.

Not forgetting that, if you pair it with a keyboard, it becomes a Linux laptop with full functionality.

The processor it uses is a Unisoc Tiger T7510. It is about an 8-core CPU with 4 Cortex-A75 cores at 2.0GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz.

Thanks to the low power ARM architecture already an 8000 mAh battery, the usage time is 8 to 10 hours, double that of typical laptops.

It has 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage expandable by micro SD card of 512 GB. You will not have space problems.

Other interesting features are the 2×2 MIMO WiFI connection, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C connector, a 16 MP main camera, and an 8 MP front camera.

At the moment JingPad A1, the tablet with Linux, only sold on Indigogo, priced at 464 euros.