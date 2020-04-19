Jinder Mahal would be ready to return to WWE

Jinder Mahal would already be ready to return to WWE. The fighter is just waiting for the writers to have some story for him.

The ex-world champion of #WWE, Jinder Mahal would be fully recovered and released to be able to return to the company ring.

The reason he hasn’t returned yet is because The company’s writers have yet to find a story to bring it back to television. At first there was speculation that Mahal could be one of the surprises for the men’s Royal Rumble but in the end this did not happen.

Before his injury, Mahal had been a 24/7 title champion by defeating R-Truth but would lose him not long after. But Mahal is most recognized for his world title won in 2017 against Randy Orton to everyone’s surprise.

Mahal who had been previously fired and then returned and proclaimed himself champion has been the same thing that happened with Drew McIntyre and precisely the two fighters belonged to the same group of jobbers in WWE, 3MB before they were fired the first time.

We will see when Mahal returns and if WWE want to face the ex-teammates who were jobbers now in a rivalry for the WWE Championship Drew McIntyre now has.

