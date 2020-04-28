Jinder Mahal returned to WWE RAW last night. The fighter faced Akira Tozawa last night during WWE RAW on USA Network.

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE last night in the RAW program after more than 10 months injured. The fighter faced Akira Tozawa in a match that ended up winning.

This is how we have lived the victory of Jinder Mahal in tonight’s show

Jinder mahal go back to WWE RAW to face in an individual combat Akira Tozawa. The fight doesn’t last long, Jinder completely dominates the fight hitting Tozawa with a series of blows and finishes it off with the Khallas to gain victory on his return via pinfall.

He’s a former #WWEChampion. He’s the #ModernDayMaharaja. He is JIN-DER MA-HAL! @JinderMahal is BACK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/CBKCbPMzHk – WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020

Mahal underwent surgery in June 2019 to repair his ruptured patellar tendon. He wrote at the time: “In rehab. I broke my patellar tendon in Denver Colorado on June 15 in a fight against Ali. I’m happy to say that the surgery went well and my knee was better than expected. This return will be legendary ». »

Mahal said earlier this month that he was discharged and expected to return.

While out of action, Mahal changed brands when he was recruited for Raw last October.

Mahal is a former WWE champion, champion of the United States, and two-time champion 24/7. His WWE title reign lasted nearly six months in 2017.

