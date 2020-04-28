This week the red brand of WWE RAW continued to offer a show to all the fans who, confined at home, fight for the pandemic to end as soon as possible. For its part, the company continues to look towards the May event and take advantage to promote the participants in individual and team fights.

Apollo Crews dream ends

One of the promises in the company that has been on the main roster for more than a year, he is looking for the opportunity of a lifetime, winning at a moment that is somewhat unusual for everyone. So this time shared team with Rey and Aleister. He was the one who could take the victory over Andrade.

In the end, like the one who doesn’t expect it, Andrade wanted to give him a chance to humiliate him. The match was fairly even with several occasions for both. When Apollo could take the victory but He made a mistake damaging his knee and causing him to be injured.

Is their participation in combat in the air Because at this moment that prevents him from reaching the dreams he had to achieve at the top, now everything depends on him to be in the fight. We expect a speedy recovery for a fighter who is always there for what they need from him.

Jinder Mahal has returned to WWE RAW

One of the fighters who had been most removed from the company has been Jinder. He was returning from a long injury that has left him out of the ring. Sure one of his objectives will be to recover the belt that one day he lifted as the champion he was.

Drew is more confident than ever in WWE RAW

No one thought that Drew could stand up to someone like Rollins, surprising his new way of dressing in a suit. His disciple entered to help him in the most difficult times for the Messiah. The case is, that the contract is signed by both. They have a fixed date.

Viking Raiders have a chance

Again, they have a shot at the championships they held at the red mark. But being champions gives you more stress and pressure because they are not the only ones who want what they have. The Street Profits are not afraid of them therefore next week we will see who is the best with actions.

Nia hits a reality shot

Shayna has dominated the red brand roster for a long time. but in the fight that did not start between the two, she left Nia as the most dominant. With a ladder, Asuka and Shayna fell and then he raised it as if it were a championship. Surely it gives a lot of play in combat.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.