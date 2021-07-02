Jin Young Ko recovers after losing world number one

The South Korean Jin Young Ko it recovered from the loss last week of the position of number one in the world with the leadership that it achieved this Thursday in the first round of the tournament Volunteers of America Classic, of the LPGA Tour, by delivering a card of 63 strokes (-8), with one advantage over his compatriots In gee chun Y Jeongeun Lee6, both with 64 (-7).

Ko, 25, lost the top spot in the ranking when the American Nelly korda she won the KPMG PGA Women’s Championship on Sunday for her second consecutive victory.

“Okay,” he said Ko about falling to number 2. “And I’m still alive. So it doesn’t really matter.”

Ko He started his morning round with seven pairs, made a five-meter eagle putt on par 5 of 17 and played the last nine on 6 under 29 as the temperature rose to the mid-32s.

The Californian Lizette Salas, who was coming from a second place in the Women’s LPGA, birdied the last two holes for a 70 (-1), which gives her options to be in the weekend’s competition.

Regarding the Spanish participation, Fatima Fernandez she was the best of the four who entered the main draw with a record of 71 (even), which left her ranked 71st, shared with 16 other players.

Nuria Iturrioz Y Carlota Ciganda They delivered both signed cards of 72 (+1) that left them in 88th place with 11 other players, including the Mexican Alejandra Llaneza.

While Sobrón Moon she did not have her best inspiration and finished with a record of 74 (+3) to drop to position 112, which she shared with seven other players, including the Ecuadorian Daniela darquea.

Again, the Mexican Gaby lopez She was the best of the Latin American players by achieving a record of 69 (-2) that allows her to have all the options of being in the weekend’s competition after now sharing the 33rd position with 16 other players.