Jimmy Uso could have been seriously injured. Bad news for one of the Uso brothers who according to the first reports would be six months off.

Jimmy Uso could have been seriously injured

In recent weeks we have seen that The Usos had not appeared on television in WWE SmackDown programs since New Day, or rather Big E, conquered the titles in the fight held after Wrestlemania.

As reported by Ringside News, apparently the reason for this non-appearance of The Usos would be because Jimmy Uso has seriously injured his knee and the first diagnoses indicate that if the fighter must undergo surgery you could miss six to nine months of action.

Hopefully the definitive tests do not confirm this bad news and the fighter can be back in the ring as soon as possible. Remember that The Uses They had recently returned to the WWE SmackDown tag team after several months away from the action.

Now the couples division will lose one of its most important assets but for now we have the fatal four way match for the titles announced for the next PPV of Money in the Bank to be held on Sunday May 10 and where New Day will put belts on the line against The Miz and Morrison, Lucha House Party and The Forgotten Sons.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.