The Television Academy announced Tuesday that comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be the host of the Emmys, whose 2020 gala, which is scheduled for September 20, it is still unknown because of the coronavirus.

« I don’t know where, how or even why we will do this, but we will and I will present it, » Kimmel joked in a statement today.

« We know that Kimmel will give us an exceptionally entertaining, fun and moving ‘show’, » said Karey Burke, host of ABC Entertainment (the ABC network broadcasts the Emmys in the United States).

« He is a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people. And just as Jimmy has done with his own show ( » Jimmy Kimmel Live! « ) In recent months, he will approach this important event with heart and humor, and It will bring more than necessary joy and optimism to our television colleagues and the viewers in their homes, « he added.

Kimmel is quite experienced as an award master of ceremonies.

He was the Emmy presenter in 2012 and 2016, and also led the Oscars in 2017 and 2018..

A day after the Oscars decided to postpone their 2021 gala for two months until the end of April due to the pandemic, the Emmys have not yet announced how they want to celebrate the highlight of television three months after, in principle, their gala.

« Additional details regarding the production of the ‘show’ will be announced soon, » the Television Academy said today without giving much clue.

What does remain in the thick and thin is the date of September 20 for the delivery of the awards and July 28 for the announcement of the nominations.

The Variety magazine said today that, in a context of so much uncertainty, the Emmy organization is considering all kinds of possibilities, from a completely virtual gala to an in-person ceremony with some parties « online » always having as a priority the safety of all involved in these recognitions.

Although the great Emmy gala (Primetime Emmy) has yet to be defined, the organization announced on Monday that the Creative Arts Emmy will be virtual this year.

Due to the high number of categories of these awards, the Television Academy divides the Emmy each year into two parts: the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which are held in two previous galas with the vast majority of awards; and the Primetime Emmy, which is the great ceremony with the most select sections and of most interest to the public.