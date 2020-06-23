Los Angeles, USA

American humorist and presenter Jimmy Kimmel apologized on Tuesday for racist imitations of African-American stars with « blackface » that he did in the past and that in recent days had been widely criticized on social networks.

« For a long time I have been reluctant to address this as I knew that doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate weak apologies and who encourage leaders who use prejudice to divide us. That delay was a mistake« Kimmel admitted in a statement picked up by the US media.

« There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I said« added the presenter of » Jimmy Kimmel Live! « .

The criticisms against Kimmel concerned a series of comic appearances by the humorist in which, for example, used « blackface » to imitate former NBA player Karl Malone or TV star Oprah Winfrey, both African-American.

The now disowned resource of the « blackface » is to make up the skin of white artists in black almost always for supposedly humorous purposes.

Although it has been practiced in the United States for a very long time, the « blackface » is now considered a racist device that ridicules the black population and perpetuates stereotypes about African Americans.

In this sense, on Monday it became known that the creators of « 30 Rock » (2006-2013) and NBCUniversal have asked the « streaming » platforms and traditional networks that continue to broadcast this popular comedy to remove four episodes that used the » blackface. «

And at the end of May, another figure from the « late-night » like Jimmy Fallon also apologized for an imitation with « blackface » that he made of Chris Rock in 2000.

These apologies and rectifications come at a very turbulent and troubled time for the United States, which has turned to look in the mirror of racism after the death at the hands of the police of the African American George Floyd sparked numerous protests across the country to demand the end of racial discrimination.