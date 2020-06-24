Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Personifications | AP

The star of night shows Jimmy Kimmel He asked for a sincere apology for some of his characterizations made in the past, in which some acts of racism stood out.

Last Tuesday Kimmel offered an apology for his past personifications of the 1990s star of the NBA, Karla Malone and other black celebrities wearing blackface (a form of makeup that is considered offensive as it stereotypes black people), at the same time that it took time to attend to the matter in part, to avoid giving a victory to their enemies.

I apologize to those who were genuinely affected or offended by the one I carried or the words I said, « the ABC nightly TV star said in a statement.

Kimmel was one of the drivers who joined the reflection show business stemming from protests against police brutality against black Americans, the same that led to four episodes of comedy on Monday 30 Rock”Were removed from circulation because they included characters in blackface.

It may interest you They eliminate episodes with blackface of 30 Rock by request of its creator Tina Fey

After these events, several program hosts have become aware of past episodes where they would have referred to a character or figure with some denotation of racism, like the one he made Malone on radio and then on television on Comedy Central, which was criticized by Sean Hannity, of Fox News Channel, among others.

Jimmy Kimmel imitating NBA player Karl Malone. Youtube

Also, the website of Fox News shared last Monday, a story about the use that Kimmel did about insulting blacks with a comedy song from nineteen ninety six, about the times he had imitated the voices of black personalities.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Kimmel noted that he never considered that personifications about Malone could be seen as more than an imitation of another human being, “one that has nothing more to do with the skin color of Karl than with his huge muscles and his bald head. «

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Likewise, he pointed out, he did not consider their personifications of black in racial terms.

Looking at it in perspective, many of these skits are embarrassing, and it’s frustrating that those inconsiderate moments have become a weapon used by some to lessen my criticism of social and other injustices, ”said Kimmel.

Kimmel in an imitation of Oprah Winfrey. Youtube

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Looking at it in perspective, many of these skits are embarrassing, and it’s frustrating that those thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to lessen my criticism of social and other injustices, ”said Kimmel.

You can also read Jimmy Fallon apologizes for racist jokes towards Chris Rock on a 2000 show

Furthermore, he warned critics that he knew this could be used against him.