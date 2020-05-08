Jimmy Connors he was a singular man, without a doubt. His energy levels on track even surpassed those of John McEnroe, and were completely antagonistic to the tranquility on Iceman’s rink Börg. The peculiarities of his behavior, however, pale when we look at his display case and some records that he still has in his possession. The most remembered, without a doubt, is being the player with the maximum number of victories in the history of this sport (1,274 victories). Or maybe be the player with more titles in history (109). Impressive, huh?

But not everything was a journey of roses nor these two records limit Connors’ exploits. In fact, Jimbo was a true pioneer in one aspect of his career: that of be number one. Preceded by relatively normal or short periods at the top of tennis players like Ilie Nastase or John Newcombe, when Connors became king of the world no one was able to stop him. His consistency and his ability to get drunk on tennis playing a huge number of tournaments (and winning them) proved that. From 1974 to 1977, Connors was number one in the world for 160 consecutive weeks (It ended, in total, with 268 weeks at the top over nine different periods). A record that seemed almost impossible to pulverize, until the arrival of a certain Roger Federer on the circuit. And a position that Jimmy chased from the first moment.

“It is a lonely place, but believe me, it has the best views possible … being number 2 in the world is like being being 200“he was saying to the ATP recently.” There is only one number. “It is one more example of that fierce, winning mentality that led him to stay on top of the wave for so long. In fact, he described it when in 1981, almost a decade after establishing himself as the circuit’s dominator, he was trying to return to the top: “I’m working hard to be number one again this season. I don’t want to walk the circuit if I can’t be the best in the world. As far as I know, the one is the only number that exists, and to think that I can’t be one is ridiculous. “With that attitude, how could I not return to the top in September of that same season.

His contemporaries, those who lived that moment of the circuit with him, have always praised the figure of Jimmy. That extreme hunger to win and be the best helped them to become better tennis players and allowed the public to enjoy rivalries with adrenaline levels to the maximum. Above all, Björn Borg and John McEnroe suffered from Jimbo’s competitiveness, in addition to a Ivan Lendl that began to make its way among the best in the 80s. Over time, however, one looks back and enjoys everything that happened. “I had real, real rivalries. I not only wanted to defeat my opponent, I didn’t even want to give him a break. I had rivalries with Mac, Lendl, Borg. Everyone knew there was tension between us, on and off the track. That is what stuck in my mind, what made me think it was real, it was not a loose rivalry. There were no hugs, there were no kisses. ”

Connors’ progress as a tennis player also helped him be so long-lived. The American developed his punches, being a master of catching the ball while climbing to attack the net with everything. His rest was a pioneer, although he later left the legacy in the hands of a Andre Agassi whom, according to the one in Las Vegas, he treated for the first time with the same coldness and “cockiness” with which he looked at his rivals on the track. André would collect the witness defeating him twice in the Us Open (1988 and 1989), but the public went with Connors. That mythical cry of “He is a punk and you are a legend!” it still resonates in Flushing Meadows. Jimbo’s romance with New York, the Grand Slam he conquered most times, was indeed real. They were the perfect pair, the city that combined like a finger ring with the character of Connors.

That made it clear back in the 1991, when at 39 he equaled Ken Rosewall as the longest-running Grand Slam semifinalist. Curiously, he was the one who beat Rosewall in that duel, closing the circle that went back 17 years ago. “If you choose the 10 best moments or points of the Us Open throughout its history, six or seven would belong to him and three or four would be from that 1991 Us Open,” said John McEnroe.

“Tennis was never a job for me: it was fun. The harder the battle, the longer the game, the better I had it.” Perhaps that was also the key to getting where he went: the first great number one on the ATP circuit. A circuit that, at first, he did not want to be part of. But that is another story.

