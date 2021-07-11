Jimmy Carter, the former US president who lived in power and today has an austere life



Like all former US presidents, Jimmy Carter receives an annual pension of $ 210,700 and an allowance for things like travel and renting office space.

Photo: Scott Cunningham / .

Former President Jimmy Carter ruled the United States between 1977 and 1981, in that period he lived in the White House and had all the resources to lead the country. Today, at 96, he owns a $ 167,000 home, buys his clothes at the Dollar General and leads an austere life..

CNBC dedicated a space to the 39th president of the United States where he highlights his current lifestyle, very simple and contrasting with what his life was while he lived in the residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Today the former president lives in a modest house on the ranch he built in 1961, in rural Plains, Georgia.

This is a two bedroom ranch valued at just $ 167,000, less than the median home price in Georgia, which is $ 213,026.

In addition to his modest home, Carter engages in some everyday activities such as spending weekends dining with neighbors on paper plates with inexpensive brand wine, he has been known to buy his clothes at his local Dollar General store, often flies on commercial lines. and together with his wife they make their own yogurt.

Like all former American presidents, Carter receives an annual pension of $ 210,700 and an allowance for matters such as travel and rental of office space.

In addition, in recent years he has obtained a large part of his income writing books, at least 33, including a title for children and another on reflections on his presidency.

Life full of luxuries is not Carter’s thing, in his opportunity he also winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, said: “It had just never been my ambition to be rich.”.

Jimmy Carter’s style is very different from other former presidents.

Barack Obama bought an $ 8.1 million mansion in Washington in 2017 and his fondness for taking family summer vacations to scenic and inexpensive Martha’s Vineyard is well known.

Bill Clinton’s real estate holdings include a $ 1.7 million home in Chappaqua, New York, and a $ 2.85 million residence in DC.

In 2001 Clinton gave 57 speeches and raised $ 13.7 million of his “business of speaking and writing,” according to NPR.

And George W. Bush has delivered about 200 paid speeches since 2009, charging between $ 100,000 and $ 175,000 per appearance.

You may also like:

Lack of labor in the United States: locals leave posters apologizing for the delays caused by “not having enough employees”

Cryptocurrency on the Edge: The Producers of “Queer Eye” Search for Cryptocurrency Users About to Lose Their Accounts for a Reality Show

Closing of the Mexico-United States border in the face of COVID-19: pressure to reopen border travel so as not to further damage local economies