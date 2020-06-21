Almost a month has passed since the tragic racist murder of George Floyd in the American city of Minneapolis at the hands of a local police officer, and the citizens of the North American country have continued to demonstrate against the inequality that is still latent there. Among the protesters are a large part of the NBA players, who since May 25 have not stopped positioning themselves in this regard.

One of them is Jimmy Butler, which in a statement for ESPN collected by Yahoo! Sports, has recounted one of his racist experiences that he enjoyed during his adolescence. The player of Miami Heat He has looked at it for 14 years, when he was only 16 years old. It happened in a Walmart store in the city of Houston, and it was the following:

« I remember walking through the store and coming across a white father with his six-year-old son at the most. I was walking next to my brother and suddenly we heard the boy say: Hey dad, those are two n-words (blacks ) that you’ve been telling me about, right? «

« My initial reaction was to turn around and look at the father’s face, but the first thing I thought about was the teachings that father had to have given his son in order for the six-year-old boy to say that. He chose to guide your son down the path of hatred. «

« For me, from this incident derives all this that is being lived on a general level. People are being educated out of hatred, and that is very hurtful. That father could not have done worse with his son. The world in The one we live with is crazy, and it is time for change. «