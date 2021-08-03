Jimmy Butler plans to renew for the maximum with Miami Heat

As Shams Charania has advanced in ., Jimmy Butler would have reached an agreement to renew his contract with Miami Heat for four more seasons for the maximum, which would total $ 184 million. This agreement will be signed when the league opens the terms on August 6.

