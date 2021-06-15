Jimmy Butler does not leave the Miami Heat: he stays in Florida

It has not been the best season of Miami Heat in its recent history, far from it. The illusion generated after arriving at NBA Finals Last season this course was not reciprocated, with a physical and mental fatigue that has not allowed Erik Spoelstra’s men to compete in the moment of truth.

All this despite the fact that there were no substantial changes in the Heat roster. A headline like Jae Crowder came out and a similar player like Trevor Ariza was signed. The coaching staff, the team stars were kept (Butler and Adebayo), the young talents of the team (Herro and Duncan Robinson) but the legs and heads failed.

Project stability

However, this stone on the road is evidenced as something singular and particular, a stumbling block that will be overcome by betting on the same backbone in the team, only with minor modifications.

And if we talk about the spinal cord of the Miami Heat, that is, in a large percentage, Jimmy Butler, the guard who adds his second consecutive season in Florida and that he will continue to expand his records with the Eastern team.

One of the great stars of this league who did not go through his personal best moment in the final stretch of the season and ended up succumbing to the power of Milwaukee bucks. However, from the inside line of the Miami Heat they confirm to the media that the intention is for the player and the franchise to continue hand in hand and Jimmy Butler agrees with that vision.

Jimmy Butler will continue to be the beacon of these Heat and will sign a multi-year agreement that will tie him to the Florida team until a transfer can turn the tables on the Miami team.