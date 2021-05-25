Jiménez cannot continue and Cantero comes to the rescue

David Cantero and Isabel Jiménez. (Photo: Telecinco)

This Tuesday there has been a most curious and striking moment in Informativos Telecinco. Once again, the good harmony between its presenters, David Cantero and Isabel Jiménez, has become clear.

“Be careful that Mediaset Cinema presents a new great production, a highly anticipated comedy Operación Camarón”, Cantero began by introducing the new Mediaset film.

Jiménez has continued saying that it is directed by Carlos Therón. “It tells the story of a rookie police officer infiltrated in a dangerous and amusing …”, continued the journalist, who had to stop due to a fit of laughter.

In the end, Cantero was the one who finished the introduction to the report. “He has already found you with the care. I’m sorry “, he commented, to which his partner has only been able to react with a sincere” I kill you. “

After going to publicity, Jiménez explained the reason for the fit of laughter: “I have already recovered, the fault has been yours, our colleague José Palacios who has been sublime and Luque is another artist.

“And this sinner on the prairie”, Cantero added.

Minutes before Jiménez’s fit of laughter, Palacios had imitated Chiquito de la Calzada by reporting that Malaga is going to install some of the humorist’s phrases at traffic lights.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Piqueras throws a taunt at Casado, he deflects it and the presenter ends up cornering him

David Cantero, outraged off-camera: “I better shut up … Intolerable!”

Ángeles Blanco and José Ribagorda confirm that it was not a coincidence: it appears in the image but it is difficult to realize

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.