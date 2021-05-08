Jiménez and Olazábal can’t keep up and lose places in Regions

Miguel Ángel Jiménez © Golffile | Eoin Clarke

The second round of Regions Tradition, first major of the senior season in the PGA Champions Tour, left a vibrant fight for the top spots that ended with four players sharing the lead. Darren Clarke (-7) He couldn’t keep up with his spectacular birdie rhythm on Thursday and had to settle for a 71-stroke lap, opening the door for several of his pursuers.

The wind made an appearance and things got slightly complicated. Only eight of the more than 80 players participating in the tournament managed to play below 70 strokes, a record that yesterday they had almost doubled. Among them, the three golfers who managed to cancel the advantage of the English to put the front of the classification.

Alex Cejka (-7) Y Steve Stricker (-7), two of the best this Friday in the Greyston Golf & Country Club from Birmingham, on Alabama, they came back three positions with 69-hit cards. Like Jerry Kelly (-7), who he served with a round of 70 hits to reach the weekend sharing a position at the top of the rankings in search of the first great victory of the year on the tour.

No pin is safe from @ JerryKelly13pga! ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/hW9qpmFMI9 – PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 7, 2021

Less luck were the two Spaniards participating in a tournament. After a good premiere, both Miguel Angel Jiménez (+1) as José María Olazábal (+4) They couldn’t keep up and lost several positions in the standings. The man from Malaga, with a very busy round with four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey, lost six positions to place himself 26th tied, although he still had options to fight for a good result on Sunday.

The more complicated it will be for him Fuenterrabía, who barely endured the first 10 holes, heavily penalized today for mistakes from the tee, but ended up making mistakes in the final stretch of his round. Three bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie kept him from staying in a good position, dropping 16 spots to tied for 45th. So much Chema What Michael They will look for a comeback tomorrow to reach Sunday with options to fight for the top positions.

Check here the live results