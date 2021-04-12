Jimena Sánchez unleashes madness by posing with a tiny swimsuit (Photo)

The conductor of Fox Sports and Chivas fan, Jimena Sánchez, stole the glances this Monday with her recent photo on social networks. The Mexican unleashed the madness of her millions of followers with her last photo.

After a weekend full of work, Jimena Sánchez surprised her fans by posing with a tiny pink swimsuit. The photo has managed to reach more than 100,000 likes and close to a thousand comments in a matter of hours.

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul could mark the return of the fans to the Azteca Stadium

Sánchez is one of the most beautiful conductors on Mexican television, standing out for her great versatility to host different programs, including WWE Saturday Night and Los Mejor de Fox Sports.

See this post on Instagram A shared publication of Jimena Sanchez (@jimenasanchezmx)

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: The Young Classic, the advanced final that will define several records

Jimena Sánchez is one of the Mexican conductors in the world of sports with the most followers in networks, having just over 8 million followers and hundreds of likes in her publications.

See this post on Instagram A shared publication of Jimena Sanchez (@jimenasanchezmx)

See this post on Instagram A shared publication of Jimena Sanchez (@jimenasanchezmx)

Classic Young Cruz Azul Club América