Undoubtedly, Jimena Sánchez She is one of the sexiest women in Mexico, and found that she does not need little clothes to cause a sensation among her more than seven million followers in Instagram.

The channel host Fox Sports He published an image in which he wears a black t-shirt and some denim minishorts, which highlighted his incredible hips. In the message that accompanied the photo, Jimena announced that she has been in quarantine for more than a month.

Recently the driver confessed that she does not usually smile in her photos, through a message she published: “I rarely smile in photos, because I feel that I look bad. But today I tell you that the biggest reason to smile is because we have a living God. “

View this post on Instagram I’m already 9 years old on Fox Sports (I don’t remember the day well) but I know it was in early April. If I remember that I had never done television, and I was super nervous, I felt sorry and panic to speak to the camera but God put me there and today I can not be more grateful to Him. 9 years that I have spent everything, breaks, days that you you have to stop with a box smile when what you want is to cry, also many failures that later lead you to learning, much success, dreams fulfilled and thousands of laughs. Thank you for your support in these 9 years, for your patience from when I started in Fútbol Para Todos and later in Lo Mejor De Fox Sports, to the WWE fans thank you for the support and acceptance, thanks to the MLB fans believe me to be in a baseball show it is to fulfill one of my biggest dreams, those of the NFL when I think I have 5 Superbowls I cannot be more grateful to you and to God. I do not know if it has been a slow process, but if I look back and I see Jimena who entered with terrible nerves, I am very proud and happy in what I became and that is thanks to you. Let’s go for more years @foxsportsmx, a chain that has fulfilled my follies, has allowed me to grow and learn, in addition to having created a family that takes care of each one of us. I promise to keep you entertained, put a smile on your face every day, and inform you. Thanks 🙌🏾 A post shared by Jimena Sanchez (@jimenasanchezmx) on Apr 12, 2020 at 10:29 am PDT

Elyfer Torres takes selfies in the bathroom, wearing a tiny black top

Wearing a bikini and shorts, Evaluna Montaner causes a sensation with her most sensual dance

Malillany Marín reveals her hips in a sensual blue swimsuit

.