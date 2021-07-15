Jimena Sánchez shows off her great figure with a hot photograph in little clothes

The presenter Jimena Sánchez on the Fox Sports MX network continues to captivate her followers in the social media, by showing off her figure with a fiery photograph in little clothes where she left everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Jimena Sánchez shared this photo on her official Instagram account, adding more than 180 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

Read also: Dania Méndez, former Acapulco Shore, shows off her figure with a photograph in a swimsuit

She is a good driver and has risen to fame for her participation in the sports network’s programs, as well as her great love of sports where she is a faithful follower of teams such as the Chivas, Lakers, Raiders and the Yankees.

Jimena Sanchez has gained great relevance on television in Mexico, since she has become the image of several advertising campaigns on social networks, due to the large number of followers she manages.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content