Jimena Sánchez shows off her enormous attributes in a translucent pink bodysuit

The beautiful sports driver from Fox Sports and a fan of the Chivas of Liga MX, Jimena sanchez, He captivated his millions of followers on social networks by hanging a couple of flirty photographs in which he posed lying on the floor and wearing a revealing pink bodysuit and translucent fabric, revealing his attributes.

A few days ago, Jimena had already given a small preview of this session, wearing an elegant pink bodysuit with bright inlays on the torso of this set.

“Tu me plais”, Jimena published, comment dedicated to her current partner, singer Tis Zombie.

The so-called Mexican Kardashian continues to grow enormously in popularity, since on Instagram it already almost reaches 10 million followers, who ‘demand’ more and more postcards like the one he published recently, which reached 152 thousand reactions in its first hours.

Who is Jimena Sánchez?

Jimena is a popular Mexican sports journalist, model and actress who currently works for Fox Sports, participating in the programs Lo Mejor de Fox Sports and WWW Saturday Night.

Sánchez is 36 years old and is originally from Mexico City, although she lived much of her childhood in Veracruz.

Jimena is known for her fondness for teams such as Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in Liga MX; New York Yankees in the MLB; Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA; and the Oakland Raiders in the NFL, a team for which he has a tattoo on the inside of his left arm.

