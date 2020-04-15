Some days ago Jimena Sánchez She turned nine years old as a sports host, which she celebrated on her Instagram; But now she shared with her fans a photograph that shows her smiling, as she rarely does. And she herself wrote next to the image: “I rarely smile in photos, because I feel like I look bad. But today I tell you that the biggest reason to smile is because we have a living God. I love you with all my soul Jesus! ♡ ”

View this post on Instagram I’m already 9 years old on Fox Sports (I don’t remember the day well) but I know it was in early April. If I remember that I had never done television, and I was super nervous, I felt sorry and panic to speak to the camera but God put me there and today I can not be more grateful to Him. 9 years that I have spent everything, breaks, days that you you have to stop with a box smile when you want to cry, also many failures that later lead you to learning, much success, dreams fulfilled and thousands of laughs. Thank you for your support in these 9 years, for your patience from when I started in Fútbol Para Todos and later in Lo Mejor De Fox Sports, to the WWE fans thank you for the support and acceptance, thanks to the MLB fans believe me to be in a baseball show it is to fulfill one of my biggest dreams, those of the NFL when I think I have 5 Superbowls I cannot be more grateful to you and to God. I do not know if it has been a slow process, but if I look back and I see Jimena who entered with terrible nerves, I am very proud and happy in what I became and that is thanks to you. Let’s go for more years @foxsportsmx, a chain that has fulfilled my follies, has allowed me to grow and learn, in addition to having created a family that takes care of each one of us. I promise to keep you entertained, put a smile on your face every day, and inform. Thanks 🙌🏾 A post shared by Jimena Sanchez (@jimenasanchezmx) on Apr 12, 2020 at 10:29 am PDT

One of Jimena’s favorite places is Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, and she showed that she misses being there in her most recent publications, which show her on the beach with a Fendi signature bikini. “No, I’m not there, but I’ll be back soon 🌊🙏🏾,” he wrote.

Due to the quarantine, Jimena currently makes her interventions to Fox Sports from his home, and that has not prevented him from continuing to publish on his social networks, where he has more followers every day.

