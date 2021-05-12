Jimena Sánchez, on vacation at the beach, boasts a figure with a tiny swimsuit

The beautiful conductor of Fox Sports, Jimena sanchez, He stole the glances on social networks after his last publication in which he boasts his beautiful figure in a tiny pink swimsuit that leaves nothing to the imagination.

Through her official Instagram account, the follower of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, published a photograph in his stories, in which he was seen posing in front of the mirror with a tight and small swimsuit.

Jimena Sánchez, who has more than 8 million followers, showed off her swimsuit while on vacation on the Mexican beaches of Oaxaca.

Jimena Sánchez has become one of the Mexican influencers with the most followers, thanks to her love for Guadalajara and her ‘spicy’ publications that ‘make all her fans fall in love’.

