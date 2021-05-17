Jimena Sánchez, on the bed, gets naughty and shows off her charms in a micro swimsuit

Jimena sanchez, the beautiful presenter of Fox Sports, He has once again stolen the glances of his loyal followers on social networks, by showing off his statuesque beauty on his vacation away from the work environment.

Via Instagram, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara fan in the MX League released the image where she appears sitting on the edge of the bed, enjoying the weather in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca in a yellow swimsuit.

“Oh happy happy day”, he wrote accompanied with the emoji of a yellow heart.

This publication has received more than 200 thousand likes and a little more than 1200 comments from its more than eight million followers on Instagram, where they show their admiration for the host Jimena Sánchez.

