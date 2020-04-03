In this days, Jimena Sánchez She has been very active at home, doing activities such as reading, studying, exercising and recording videos of her interventions on the Fox Sports sports channel. But also, you can not stop sharing photos for your fans in your account Instagram.

Now, the sensual driver wore one of her smallest bikinis -green color-, with which she took a selfie, apparently in her home sauna; the image already has more than 258 thousand likes.

Jimena is serving three weeks in quarantine, but she takes things slowly and at all times encourages her followers to stay home; recently, he commented in one of his publications that he will try to make videos of Tik Tok.

