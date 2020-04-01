On the occasion of the singer’s 25th anniversary Selena Quintanilla, the sports host Jimena Sánchez posted a photo on his account Instagram in which she appears wearing her rear, dressed like the queen of the tex-mex.

Jimena immediately received much praise from her followers, who also learned, through their stories, that her favorite song from Selena it is “Pictures and memories”.

And by asking questions, the host answered her fans about what she does during the quarantine: “Pray, exercise, study, watch movies and make videos from home for Fox Sports.”

Without underwear, Esmeralda Ugalde is shown with a new look

In a green bikini and leggings, Bárbara López surprises everyone by showing off her curves

Irina Baeva shows off in tight pink shorts, filming herself exercising during quarantine

.