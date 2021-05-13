Jimena Sánchez competes with Kim Kardashian with this pink minibikini

By many it is known that Jimena sanchez has been compared on more than one occasion with the socialite Kim kardashian. And it is that their resemblance cannot be denied, but many of the followers of the Fox Sport host assure that the curves of the young woman are taken from the street to those of Kanye West’s ex-wife.

On this occasion, the Mexican woman competed with the photo that the American uploaded a few days ago in a swimsuit, and was encouraged to show her attributes using a pink mini bikini that shows that her body can give a fight to the exuberant famous.

Here we leave you the photos and videos so that you can judge for yourself which of the two beauties has better anatomy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Stories (@ famoustories1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimena Sanchez • Daily (@jimenasanchez_mx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Previously, Jimena Sánchez had already captivated her more than 8.2 million Instagram fans, when she posted a photo with a New York Yankees jersey and tight leggings that highlighted her tempting legs and hips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimena Sanchez (@jimenasanchezmx)

celebrities in bikini ⋅ Jimena Sánchez ⋅ Kim Kardashian