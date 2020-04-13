In the midst of quarantine, Jimena Sánchez She is celebrating her nine years as a sports host, and she remembered it on her social networks with many photos, which show her throughout her career.

View this post on Instagram I’m already 9 years old on Fox Sports (I don’t remember the day well) but I know it was in early April. If I remember that I had never done television, and I was super nervous, I felt sorry and panic to speak to the camera but God put me there and today I can not be more grateful to Him. 9 years that I have spent everything, breaks, days that you you have to stop with a box smile when what you want is to cry, also many failures that later lead you to learning, much success, dreams fulfilled and thousands of laughs. Thank you for your support in these 9 years, for your patience from when I started in Fútbol Para Todos and later in Lo Mejor De Fox Sports, to the WWE fans thank you for the support and acceptance, thanks to the MLB fans believe me to be in a baseball show it is to fulfill one of my biggest dreams, those of the NFL when I think I have 5 Superbowls I cannot be more grateful to you and to God. I do not know if it has been a slow process, but if I look back and I see Jimena who entered with terrible nerves, I am very proud and happy in what I became and that is thanks to you. Let’s go for more years @foxsportsmx, a chain that has fulfilled my follies, has allowed me to grow and learn, in addition to having created a family that takes care of each one of us. I promise to keep you entertained, put a smile on your face every day, and inform you. Thanks 🙌🏾 A post shared by Jimena Sanchez (@jimenasanchezmx) on Apr 12, 2020 at 10:29 am PDT

His fans published a video in which the driver (who has been described as “the Kim Kardashian Mexican ”) stuck in a pool, wearing a white bathing suit and wetting her hips, which no doubt pleased her thousands of followers.

In his most recent post, Jimena Sánchez He wrote a long message, of which he highlighted the following: “9 years that I have spent everything, breaks, days that you have to stop with a smile when you want to cry, also many failures that later lead you to learning, a lot of success, dreams come true and thousands of laughs ”.

In a bikini, Irina Baeva kisses from Acapulco

Carmen Villalobos surprises everyone with a new look and dances sensually reggaeton!

Nailea Norvind and her daughters shine in underwear in front of the mirror

.