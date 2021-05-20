Jimena Sánchez caldea Instagram wearing stockings with transparencies like those of Jailyne Ojeda

Jimena sanchez raised the body temperature of her more than 8.2 million Instagram fans by several degrees thanks to sensual postcards where the model flaunted her curvy anatomy.

A few hours ago, the Fox Sports host also took the opportunity to show off her famous charms by appearing posing with a bra and stockings with transparencies that let them appreciate her high-cut black thong.

As expected, the photos of the 36-year-old girl have collected in a few hours more than 100,000 ‘likes’ and a flood of good comments.

It should be noted that the daring garment of the journalist with which she caused a stir, was used by Jailyne ojeda in a photo shoot that he uploaded to his Instagram profile a few days ago.

Previously, Jimena Sánchez had already captured spotlights, with an image of her vacation in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, where she can be admired using a minibikini yellow floss type that barely covers its rear.

