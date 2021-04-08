Jimena Barón raises the temperature of Instagram with fiery photos in a tiny bikini



Jimena Barón.

Jimena Baron He returned to social networks a week ago, and in this short time he already got 4.5 million likes in just five new publications. The singer nicknamed “La Cobra” revived old times with a suggestive bikini post that swept away in a few hours: she posed with an animal print swimsuit that left the comments on her Instagram account out of control.

After nine months away from everything, keeping a low profile in all aspects of her life, the actress and singer decided to return to the virtual world. The presentation of his new song, “Flor de involución”, became the perfect occasion to do a live broadcast and greet all his fans; in addition to offering them an explanation of their absence.

After stating her reasons for abruptly stopping publishing content, the artist bets on returning to the ring. In this sense, he started the week with a post who remembers his sensual books of photos before the quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Same shit …”, he titled the publication of four daring photos, as a clear reference to the chorus of his new song. In a tiny bikini and from the garden of her house, she showed herself to the camera and garnered almost half a million “likes” in less than a day.

Let’s remember that, during his last Instagram Live, Barón clarified why he was absent: “I felt that I needed a break from not having opinions, not to be judged, basically, that there are no people commenting on me. And I left; but I thought it was going to be something shorter ”. And he added: “In that leaving, I felt very calm and I felt that I had to accommodate a lot of things, that it was not a possibility to do it with the exhibition and the comments about my normal life, which is not very normal, actually.”

