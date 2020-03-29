Jim Ross talks about Vince McMahon trying to kill AEW

The WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke in his podcast of Vince McMahon’s recent rage attack and that the WWE boss wants to end AEW. Vince is furious at the segment where Brodie Lee is imitating him on AEW Dynamite.

Vince McMahon is trying to slow down AEW’s growth at all costs. It is not something new, he tried to do it with WCW and he was always frustrated because people preferred to watch Clash of Champions than Wrestlemania. It was very influential that fans always went to see the event that was broadcast for free, and that was very damaging to PPV purchases.

Perhaps Vince has chosen the worst time to start a war against AEW because so many wrestling fans are disappointed with his product. That’s what audiences demonstrate every week.

Vince is now like us, because we are facing a very rapid evolution of the product due to COVID19 and we do not know how long it will last and where we can end up. No one has experience in this type of situation.

At AEW we are doing well, we have a great technical team and great managers in social networks that have made them grow very quickly.

