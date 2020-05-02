Jim Ross remembers when Vince McMahon didn’t want to give him a day off

In a recent episode of Grillin ‘JR podcastJim Ross discussed the John Cena match with Kevin Federline and why he hated everything to do with the match because his hometown team Oklahoma Sooners was playing Boise State at the Fiesta Bowl that day.

On New Year’s Day in 2007, John Cena he possibly faced his strangest opponent of all time: Kevin Federline.

With Umaga’s help, Federline defeated Cena in their confrontation, which was an idea to get a rating due to the fact that Federline was married to Britney Spears at the time.

“I never asked in 26 years for a day off in WWE, but I asked for it once. Normally I would have been cheering for my Sooners and supporting my friend Bob Stoops. I asked for that day off and Vince gave me a resounding no, he said I couldn’t leave. Why? ‘We are doing fighting for JR ratings, don’t you get it?

We are balancing the game of soccer. There will be repercussions and Hollywood will be on top.

Jim Ross continued:

“It bothered me and I didn’t react well. We had to stretch our creativity to make the fight half decent. “

John Cena is live, no camera editing, with this guy who had no athletic skills, no professional wrestling training, and a leading role on live television. If Vince had held me for a great match, like Cena against someone strong, I would have seen it differently, but it was only by rating and Vince really believed we would get a good number. At the end of the day, I probably did well because we had good audience numbers, but Federline’s deal was well thought out and well planned.

It is no different that Gronk is at WrestleMania. Has Gronk been a big part of the programming since WrestleMania? Never going to be an everyday fighter, Are you going to commit as you did with football? Unlikely. We never heard from Federline again. “

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group