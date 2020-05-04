Jim Ross remembers John Cena’s return after his injury

Wrestling planet | Jim Ross remembers John Cena’s return after his injury

Rather than being out of the expected 6 to 9 months, John Cena would return to WWE in just 4 months at the 2008 Royal Rumble, which he eventually won.

Jim Ross spoke about Cena’s constant motivation to return from a WrestleMania injury that year and the appreciation fans showed him that night for returning so soon.

This was during the time when John Cena He was the face of the company and the WWE Champion for an entire year. During the Grillin ‘JR, Jim Ross podcast spoke about the injury of John Cena this year.

Instead of being out of the expected 6 to 9 months, Cena would return to WWE in just 4 months at the 2008 Royal Rumble, which he won.

Ross spoke about Cena’s constant motivation to return from injury to be present at WrestleMania that year and the appreciation fans showed him that night for returning so soon.

What I remember from that night, when Cena was presented, the ovation was final » “There were no boos, there were no tricks to get attention. The ovation was real, organic and natural.

People weren’t tired of seeing John Cena. I still think booing is what they think fans are expected to do. The only other time I can remember something like that was Triple H’s return. I think there was a time when Austin returned, the crowd went wild. It was very impressive and we were very happy to see him back. “

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group