Jim Ross claims The Ultimate Warrior was not a good person | The WWE Hall of Famer declared that Warrior was an egocentric man.

Jim Ross spoke about the WWE legend The Ultimate Warrior, in his latest podcast “Grillin ‘JR”:

In 1993, The Ultimate Warrior filed a $ 5.8 million lawsuit against Titan Sports, Vince and Linda McMahon within two weeks of Wrestlemania IX. From the first day I saw him I knew it was going to be a pain in the ass for the company. She was dedicated to using strong and rude language in front of women of all ages. He was not good in the ring, but he had a very big ego and thanks to that he put the whole show around him. He was not a good person. It is not good to always be at the center of the controversy. I am sad that he died and I am glad he had his moment before he died, but I don’t respect him. He was not a good guy or a person who was good at business, and people like me don’t have time to waste on people like him.

